Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keyera in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.19.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$30.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 55.16. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$18.04 and a 1 year high of C$35.75.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 669,400 shares in the company, valued at C$20,082,000.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 347.83%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

