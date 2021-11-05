Raymond James Increases Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $54.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.78.

Shares of CWH traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.99. 22,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,708. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19. Camping World has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 254.20% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Camping World will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,188,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 210,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 45,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

