Raymond James Raises Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target to $21.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.71.

NYSE XHR traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.86. 10,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.65. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

