Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AAV. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.00 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.45.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

TSE:AAV opened at C$7.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.67 and a twelve month high of C$7.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares in the company, valued at C$5,421,931.20.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.