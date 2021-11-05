Raymond James Trims TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Target Price to C$20.50

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of TRSWF stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

