RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.50

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RBB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.90.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

In related news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. UBS Group AG boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

