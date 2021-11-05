RBC Bearings (ROLL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, analysts expect RBC Bearings to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $229.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $126.26 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RBC Bearings stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 112.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of RBC Bearings worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROLL. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

