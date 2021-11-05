Reach (LON:RCH) Shares Down 1.6%

Reach plc (LON:RCH)’s stock price dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 309 ($4.04) and last traded at GBX 312 ($4.08). Approximately 384,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,445,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 317 ($4.14).

Separately, Libertas Partners assumed coverage on Reach in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of £985.14 million and a PE ratio of -16.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 371.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 309.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

