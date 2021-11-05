Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/3/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $37.50 to $30.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

10/22/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

10/18/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/13/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 133,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 294.93% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

