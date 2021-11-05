Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 26.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Magellan Health by 1,757.2% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,499,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,260,000 after buying an additional 1,418,829 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 363.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 505,601 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 383,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,144,000 after acquiring an additional 266,057 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth about $21,960,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,517,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.85. 3,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,973. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.20. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $99.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.47.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

