Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 62,614 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 20.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth $147,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $30.04. 2,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,852. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 1.34. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

