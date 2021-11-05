Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 49,115 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,115 shares during the quarter. Altice USA comprises approximately 0.8% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,890 in the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ATUS traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. 117,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,790,764. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

