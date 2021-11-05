Redwood Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,672. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.00.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

AFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,198,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,767 shares of company stock worth $3,896,188. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

