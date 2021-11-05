Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 2,209 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MEDNAX worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MD. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $248,225.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,694 shares of company stock worth $4,204,476. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. 5,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.09.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

