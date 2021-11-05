Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RWT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised Redwood Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 305,805 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Redwood Trust by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 717,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 186,309 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.