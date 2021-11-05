Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,078,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,669 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $69,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,749,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,044,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 19.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,049 shares of company stock worth $6,793,636 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.28. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.