Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $844.00 price target (up previously from $842.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $696.82.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $647.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $614.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $573.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $5.83. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 58.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,999 shares of company stock worth $162,829,227. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after buying an additional 282,535 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,396,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 820.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 185,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,956,000 after buying an additional 165,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 605.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after buying an additional 125,015 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

