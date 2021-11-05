Regional Management Corp. (RM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Regional Management has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Regional Management to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Get Regional Management alerts:

NYSE RM opened at $57.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.34. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 28.98.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regional Management will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $857,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,766. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regional Management stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 130.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,783 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Regional Management worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.