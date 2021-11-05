Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a market cap of $42.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.98. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 206.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,374 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RGLS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

