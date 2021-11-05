Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a market cap of $42.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.98. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.32.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RGLS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
