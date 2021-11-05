Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 47,827 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,827 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.45% of Ichor worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth $485,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Ichor by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 585,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,516,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Ichor in the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,694,000 after acquiring an additional 34,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ichor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $46.09 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 2.20.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

