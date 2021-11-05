Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.37% of Marlin Business Services worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Marlin Business Services during the first quarter worth about $250,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Marlin Business Services by 245.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marlin Business Services by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Marlin Business Services by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Business Services during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRLN opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $276.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

