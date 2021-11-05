Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,698,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Conformis were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 231,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 63,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 119,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,191,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 784,004 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFMS stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Conformis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $219.43 million, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Conformis had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 13.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conformis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $59,943.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

