Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.16% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,502,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 56,918 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at about $2,909,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,126.6% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 228,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LINC opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $190.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98.
LINC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.
