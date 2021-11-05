Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.16% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,502,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 56,918 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at about $2,909,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,126.6% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 228,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LINC opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $190.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

LINC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

