Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.99 Million Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 252.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 48.6% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $101.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.44 and its 200-day moving average is $90.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $73.06 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

