Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,344,000 after purchasing an additional 147,267 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,752 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,329,000 after acquiring an additional 755,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,344,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,270,000 after acquiring an additional 135,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,002,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,416,000 after acquiring an additional 38,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.58.

KRC opened at $68.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.06%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.