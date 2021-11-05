Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 317,804 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 449,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 317,804 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 251,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 254,879 shares of company stock worth $4,080,874 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

