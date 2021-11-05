Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 4,600 Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Grupo Simec worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEAMERICAN SIM opened at $23.11 on Friday. Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.46.

Grupo Simec Profile

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

