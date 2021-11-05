renDOGE Price Tops $0.24 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $742,677.83 and approximately $76,703.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00084807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00084310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00103500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,464.53 or 0.07310179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,698.89 or 0.97750388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022660 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

