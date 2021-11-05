Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on REGI. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.74. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,441,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,066 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 419,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,584,000 after purchasing an additional 210,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $74,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,384.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 17,558 shares worth $939,113. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

