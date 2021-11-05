Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Trading Down 7.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s share price fell 7.8% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $56.90 and last traded at $60.92. 8,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,093,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.06.

The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 9,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $502,810.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and sold 17,558 shares valued at $939,113. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,262,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

