Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Devon Energy Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $44.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,353 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,309 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $113,220,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 437.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,185,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,299,000 after buying an additional 4,219,830 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

