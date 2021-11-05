Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Eisai Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eisai in a research note issued on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now expects that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eisai’s FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

ESALY opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.01. Eisai has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.33.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Eisai had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

