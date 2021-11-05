Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

NYSE:HBM opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.34. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 42.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,374 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.35%.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.