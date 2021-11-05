Research Analysts Set Expectations for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07).

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.13% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $586.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,678,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,275 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 334.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,392 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,632,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,132 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,510,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,970,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.