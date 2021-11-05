Reviewing AMREP (NYSE:AXR) & City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) and City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMREP and City Developments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMREP $40.07 million 2.65 $7.39 million N/A N/A City Developments $1.53 billion 3.20 -$1.39 billion ($1.05) -5.13

AMREP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than City Developments.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of AMREP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of City Developments shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of AMREP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

AMREP has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Developments has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AMREP and City Developments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMREP 0 0 0 0 N/A City Developments 0 2 2 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares AMREP and City Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMREP 18.19% 9.78% 8.65% City Developments N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AMREP beats City Developments on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale. The Hotel Operations segment owns and manages hotels. The Investment Properties segment develops and purchases investment properties for sale. The Others segment comprises of club operator and owner, investment in shares, property management, project management and consultancy services; and provides information technology and procurement services. The company was founded on September 7, 1963 and is headquartered in Singapore.

