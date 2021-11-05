Reviewing Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) & Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) and Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hippo and Global Indemnity Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Global Indemnity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hippo currently has a consensus price target of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 26.76%. Given Hippo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than Global Indemnity Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and Global Indemnity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo N/A N/A N/A Global Indemnity Group -0.33% -0.61% -0.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hippo and Global Indemnity Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A Global Indemnity Group $583.55 million 0.66 -$21.01 million N/A N/A

Hippo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Indemnity Group.

Summary

Hippo beats Global Indemnity Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs. The Specialty Property segment offers specialty personal lines property and casualty insurance products. The Farm, Ranch, and Stable segment offers specialized property and casualty coverage including commercial farm auto and excess/umbrella coverage for the agriculture industry as well as specialized insurance products for the equine mortality and equine major medical industry. The Reinsurance Operations segment provides reinsurance solutions through brokers and primary writers including insurance and reinsurance companies. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

