Reviewing PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) & eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PowerSchool and eGain’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerSchool N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A eGain $78.29 million 4.29 $6.96 million $0.21 51.00

eGain has higher revenue and earnings than PowerSchool.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PowerSchool and eGain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerSchool 0 3 7 0 2.70 eGain 0 2 3 0 2.60

PowerSchool presently has a consensus target price of $36.14, suggesting a potential upside of 40.09%. eGain has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.72%. Given PowerSchool’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PowerSchool is more favorable than eGain.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of PowerSchool shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of eGain shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of eGain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PowerSchool and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerSchool N/A N/A N/A eGain 8.89% 16.71% 7.09%

Summary

eGain beats PowerSchool on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

