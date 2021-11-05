Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.16.

Shares of Revolve Group stock traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.97. The company had a trading volume of 42,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,009. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.14. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $78.83. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $3,789,988.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $4,584,405.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,140,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,621,678 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

