Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) PT Lowered to $25.00 at KeyCorp

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.13.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.59. Riskified has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Riskified will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter worth $142,253,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at about $19,933,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at about $635,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

