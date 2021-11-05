Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA)’s share price rose 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$93.90 and last traded at C$92.68. Approximately 142,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 152,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$85.66.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$80.50.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$79.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$76.88. The stock has a market cap of C$10.43 billion and a PE ratio of 45.36.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$507.58 million. Analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.5200002 EPS for the current year.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.