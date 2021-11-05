River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $233.32

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 233.32 ($3.05) and traded as high as GBX 284.50 ($3.72). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.59), with a volume of 83,965 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of £231.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 238.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 222.24.

About River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

