RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.08 EPS

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

RLJ stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,900. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

