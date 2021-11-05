Robert Kaiden Sells 10,198 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $553,343.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, August 5th, Robert Kaiden sold 11,603 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $801,071.12.

Twitter stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average is $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.66 and a beta of 0.67. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Twitter’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twitter in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Twitter from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.37.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

