Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Liberum Capital raised their price target on the stock from GBX 880 to GBX 975. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Robert Walters traded as high as GBX 850 ($11.11) and last traded at GBX 819.79 ($10.71), with a volume of 1382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 828 ($10.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of £606.12 million and a P/E ratio of 33.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 740.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 708.66.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

