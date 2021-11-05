Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,943 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 274,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,032,000 after acquiring an additional 38,713 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3,813.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.80. 2,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,671. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $107.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

