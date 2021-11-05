Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,414 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $53.28. 6,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,132. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.40. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.