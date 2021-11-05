Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $12.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $323.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,177. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $230.94 and a 12 month high of $321.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

