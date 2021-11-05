Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $7.17 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.35. The stock had a trading volume of 39,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,596. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.08 and a fifty-two week high of $241.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

