Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New $47.06 Million Investment in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 251,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,055,000. Acuity Brands makes up 5.7% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Acuity Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Acuity Brands by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.05. 498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,885. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.35. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $213.58.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AYI. Cowen raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

