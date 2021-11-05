Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,726 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 616,524 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 374.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,071,000 after acquiring an additional 109,439 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 514.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 36,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2,931.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 33,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.17. 81,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,796. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.67. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $67.29.

